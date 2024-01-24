Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman announced their divorce in September 2023

Deborra-Lee Furness breaks silence on life after Hugh Jackman divorce

Deborra-Lee Furness opened up about her future plans following her divorce with Hugh Jackman in September 2023.

In conversation with The Daily Telegraph, the 68 year-old Australian actress said that she is finding things to be a "little frightening" while adjusting to her new life.

“Change, transition, evolution is a little frightening and we are all a bit scared of it but I think it is probably our greatest gift,” she said.

Moreover, Deborrah also shared how her new project with Eric Banna, in his new movie Force of Nature: The Dry, has been keeping her busy.

She told the publication, “There were so many appealing factors for me, a great script by Jane Harper and directed by Robert Connolly. I love Eric and coming home to Australia to shoot in the wilds.”

Speaking highly of her upcoming movie, Deborrah said, “You're in for a great ride. I love mysteries. There's so many twists and turns. It keeps you on the edge of your seat.”

Her conversation comes after she and her husband of 27 years ended their marriage last year.

In a joint statement to PEOPLE, the estranged couple announced: “We have been blessed to share almost three decades together in a wonderful, loving marriage.”