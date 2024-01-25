Meghan Markle, Prince Harry bashed over latest public appearance: ‘Insensitive'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry made a surprise appearance at ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ in Jamaica

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been dubbed “insensitive” for not saying a word about the health scares of King Charles, Kate Middleton and Sarah Ferguson during their latest appearance.



The controversial couple made a surprise appearance for the premiere of the new Bob Marley biopic, Bob Marley: One Love in Jamaica but failed to address royal health scares..

Bashing the couple, Mike Parry said on GB News, “They’re trying to fill up the time with something because they have nothing else to do.”

He added, “They are rubbing shoulders with Jamaican politicians who have pledged to break away from the UK and do not want the King as their head of state.”

ALSO READ: Meghan treats latest appearance with Harry as ‘Hollywood Red Carpet' experience

However, another presenter, Bev Turner, argued with Parry over his criticism of Meghan and Harry, saying it “doesn’t matter” if they did not discuss Royal health scares.

“His Dad isn’t on his death bed, he’s having his prostate checked out,” she said, but Parry interrupted her and said, “It’s insensitive.”

“They seem very reluctant to leave their mansion at the moment, if they’re going to make a trip abroad, why not come here?” he asked.

“They should have made some approaches to the Royal Family,” Parry went on. “This would have been a perfect opportunity to have some bridge building going on.”

But Bev insisted that Meghan and Harry are “building their own brand,” which they are “entitled to do.”