Thursday, January 25, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Jennifer Garner confesses she 'built her own life'

Jennifer Garner dishes details on her private life as the mother of three teenage children

Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, January 25, 2024

Jennifer Garner opened up about her secret parenting strategy.

Previously, reports emerged on the internet that praised the ex-wife of Ben Affleck for being “the type of mum you’d just want to be friends with – or have.”

On the recent episode of the podcast, Raising Good Humans, the 51-year-old star discussed her life with three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, whom she co-parents with Ben Affleck.

During the conversation with Dr. Aliza Pressman, Jennifer shared her thoughts about giving space to children so that they could learn and grow on their own.

"When I had my first, I was so over that kid,” she began.

The star went on to address, "The best thing for them was for me to build up my own life so I wasn't so on top of them."

"It gives them space, "she added before moving on to the next topic.

It is pertinent to mention here that this comes after the parenting expert, Lucy Shrimpton, spoke to Hello! Magazine and hailed Jennifer’s parenting style.

Lucy remarked, “Jennifer Garner seems like the type of mum you’d just want to be friends with – or have!”

“She seems laid back, caring, present and confident," she concluded. 

