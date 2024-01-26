Michael B. Jordan makes major breakthrough in Ferrari crash investigation

Michael B. Jordan was under police investigation for crashing his Ferrari into a parked car

File Footage

Michael B. Jordan has been freed of any possible charges for crashing his Ferrari into a parked car in Hollywood.

On Thursday, TMZ reported that according to law enforcement sources, his investigation has been concluded and no charges will be brought against him.

The 36-year-old actor appears to have cleared his name, as investigators were unable to establish with certainty that he was driving when the December 3, 2023, car crash occurred on Sunset Boulevard.

Later on, footage from the incident showed Michael’s blue Ferrari racing against another red sports vehicle which was not enough for the authorities to establish if he had been speeding prior to the collision.

However, an insider had claimed to Daily Mail that the actor was driving the Ferrari when it crashed.

According to law enforcement authorities, street racing would have been the most likely offense for the Creed actor, but for that to happen, the police needed to see him behind the wheel at the time of the collision or needed solid proof that he was the driver.

Police were unable to determine if Michael could face speeding charges since they were unable to view the crash scene until after the incident.