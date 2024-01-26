Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes ‘glued to each other' and not guilty about affair

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are apparently very romantic after a year of struggle with backlash

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are madly in love and spend most of their time together, per an insider.

The GMA3 former hosts were fired from the show a year ago after their affair was exposed. The two finalized their divorces from their respective partners and have been together since.

No, a source claims the romance is as heated as in the beginning of their relationship: "They’re glued to each other 24/7 or close to it. Their worlds totally revolve around each other."

The couple launched their podcast Amy and T.J earlier this month. The insider says they think sharing their story with fans is important.

"The way Amy and T.J. see it, they did nothing wrong, and they feel no shame," the tipster said of their affair.

"They want people to see them for who they are, and that they’re made for each other. They feel like what they’re doing is important," added the source.

The insider also shared that the podcast is a way of making the most of their situation for the couple.

"They’re doing all they can to keep fanning those flames," added the source.