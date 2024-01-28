Prince Harry, King Charles rift on 'turning point' after prostrate surgery

Prince Harry and King Charles could reconcile their relationship

Prince Harry and King Charles have seemingly found a golden opportunity to make amends.

The Duke of Sussex and his father, who is currently in a London clinic getting treated for his enlarged prostrate, could heal their rift in the testing times.

Relationship expert Louella Anderson tells The Mirror: "Illnesses have the potential to heal family arguments because they can bring a sense of perspective and remind everyone of what truly matters.



"When a family member falls ill, it often prompts people to set aside their differences and come together to provide support and care. It's possible that Prince Harry may reach out to his father and express his support during this time. This could potentially lead to a reunion between the estranged family members.

"The concern for family members can foster empathy and understanding, leading to the resolution of existing conflicts. Additionally, the experience of facing a health crisis can serve as a powerful reminder of the value of family unity, encouraging individuals to prioritize harmony and solidarity.

"There is a chance that Charles' surgery shifts focus away from all of the reasons why they might not be getting along and instead towards supporting each other during a difficult time."

She explained: "Their relationship wouldn't necessarily be healed with one phone call, but it could be the first step towards rebuilding their bond. There appears to be a lot of unresolved tension and hurt between Prince Harry and his father, so it may take time for them to repair their relationship fully.

"However, the surgery could be a turning point in their relationship and potentially bring them closer together," she noted.