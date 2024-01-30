'House of the Dragon' star takes on a new role in the 'DC Universe'

'House of the Dragon' actress has been confirmed for the lead role in James Dunn's new movie, 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow'

Milly Alcock, who is popular for playing young Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon, is reportedly returning to the silver screens, but this time she has secured a titular role in the DC Universe.

As per the latest findings of Variety, the 23-year-old star is confirmed to feature as the protagonist in the superhero movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which is inspired by Tom King’s comic book by the same name.

However, the official release date for the upcoming movie has not been announced yet.



Earlier, the CEO of DC Studios, James Gunn, lifted the lid from the upcoming flick, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, during a chat with Variety.

Spilling the beans about the film, James said, “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton.”

He further elaborated on the character who is reportedly quite different from Superman because she had “watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl.”

In conclusion, the 57-year-old studio executive remarked, “She’s much more hardcore; she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”