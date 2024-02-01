Zayn Malik dated Gigi Hadid on and off for six years from 2015 to 2021

Zayn Malik reacts to ex Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper romance: 'He's NOT happy!'

Zayn Malik has his reservations when it comes to his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid’s new relationship with Hollywood star, Bradley Cooper.



According to Us Weekly, the former One Direction singer is “not happy” with the supermodel’s romance with the Maestro actor, which began last year.

A tipster close to the situation told the publication that the singer “is not happy with their relationship and never will be” days after they confirmed their romance during PDA filled outing in London.

Malik dated Hadid for six years from 2015 and 2021. The former lovebirds are parents to a daughter, Khai, whom they co-parent since their separation.

Speaking of Cooper, the insider revealed that he has been a “voice of reason” for Hadid, telling her that there is a “difference between a healthy and a toxic relationship.”

The source said, “He’s sober, and his [advice] comes from his own personal experiences,” adding, “Bradley has warned Gigi that there’s a difference between a healthy and a toxic separation.”

Meanwhile, according to National Enquirer, Hadid has been going through a challenging time because of Cooper’s mother Gloria Campano’s interference in her romance.

"Bradley's relationship with Gigi is facing an unforeseen hurdle with Gloria, who insists on being a constant presence during their romantic outings," a tipster said.

"While he's made it clear that his mother holds a special place in his life, her interference is causing tension in the romance," they added.