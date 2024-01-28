Bradley Cooper's mom is ‘unforeseen hurdle' in Gigi Hadid romance

Bradley Cooper’s mother Gloria Campano has reportedly become a hurdle in his relationship with Gigi Hadid

Bradley Cooper’s mother Gloria Campano has reportedly become a hurdle in his relationship with Gigi Hadid

Bradley Cooper’s mother Gloria Campano is reportedly causing trouble for the actor’s relationship with model Gigi Hadid.

Bradley and Gigi recently made their relationship public with reports suggesting that things are heating up between the couple. However, a source says that the Maestro star’s mom has a habit of tagging along on his outings with Hadid.

"Bradley's relationship with Gigi is facing an unforeseen hurdle with Gloria, who insists on being a constant presence during their romantic outings," a source told the National Enquirer.

"While he's made it clear that his mother holds a special place in his life, her interference is causing tension in the romance," they added.

The supermodel was reportedly disappointed when Bradley brought his mom and her both as his double dates to the Golden Globes. Gloria then also joined them for the dinner after the awards.

"While Gigi anticipated a private dinner after the awards ceremony, Gloria joined them once again, causing frustration for her," a friend revealed.

"He makes it explicitly clear to his partners that Gloria will always be the most significant presence in his life, but as his relationship with Gigi deepens, the constant presence of his mother has become a point of contention!"

Meanwhile, Bradley’s latest film Maestro, which he directed and starred in, has bagged numerous award nominations this year. He’s also nominated for the Best Actor Oscar.