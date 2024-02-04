 
Sunday, February 04, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari take major step towards finalising divorce

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears decided to end their 14-month marriage citing "irreconcilable difference"

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, February 04, 2024

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari take major step towards finalising divorce
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari take major step towards finalising divorce

After filing to dissolve their 14-month marriage, Britney Spears and her ex-husband Sam Asghari are almost done with their divorce.

The pop star's lawyers received the 29-year-old actor's financial records from his team, and the latest court documents obtained by TMZ show that the estranged couple is on "the verge of settling."

This includes “the declaration of income and expenses among the required paperwork, as well as a list of assets and separate and community properties.”

It was revealed in November that the Toxic crooner and Sam were in a "cordial" relationship and that she was paying him about $10,000 a month to reside in a Los Angeles high-rise apartment.

Early on during the negotiations, neither of the ex-partners was speaking to the other and were only communicating through their lawyers as Sam also intended to contest the prenuptial agreement he and Britney had signed.

However, the recent update from Daily Mail claims that “filing financial disclosures is often the last step taken in a divorce that suggests all parties are coming to an agreement.”

