Nicola Coughlan breaks silence on Bridgerton Season 3

Nicola Coughlan ‘can’t wait’ for Bridgerton Season 3

Nicola Coughlan, known for her beloved character of Penelope Featherington and Lady Whistledown is excited to talk about the much awaited third installment of the Netflix series, Bridgerton. The actress, after keeping silent for two years is now ‘impatient’ for the series slated for release in May.

⁤⁣⁣⁣⁤Speaking at the grand opening of the Paris Disneyland Hotel, the Harlots actress said, "The start of 2024 has been very busy for me. I have Bridgerton coming out in May, and we've started promoting it in January. So, I've been in New York already, and I'll be on our world tour this year. I'm going to be a busy, busy lady, but I can't wait for it to come out".

"I’m so excited, I honestly can’t wait, the fans of Bridgerton are amazing and they are impatient for the series, and I’m like, 'You think you’re impatient, you’ve no idea how impatient I feel about it', but it’ll be finally coming out in 2024 and it’s one of the best experiences I’ve ever had." she gushed to Virgin Media Television.

Bridgerton fans and Penelope admirers are anxiously looking forward to the upcoming series of the period drama. And Nicola’s excitement and enthusiasm have left the audience eager to observe how the story of Penelope unfolds.