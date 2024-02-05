Prince Harry believes talking to Prince William is 'risk' to privacy?

Prince Harry had a recurring argument with Prince William before Megxit

Prince Harry hinted on an enormous argument with Prince William months before quitting as a senior royal.

During an interview with Tom Bradby in 2018, the Duke of Sussex admitted that his wife Meghan Markle is suffering in the UK.

Now, author Valentine Low is touching upon the book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown to go ve out more details.

Author Valentine Low writes: "The day after the documentary aired, William WhatsApped his brother to ask if he could come and see him."

Harry, who initially agreed on meeting, backed out over his suspicions that William's PR team might leak details from the conversation in between them.

He added: ”Then he spoke to his brother again and asked him whom he would tell. William explained that he'd have to clear his schedule, which would mean telling his private secretary. At that point, Harry told him: Don't come. He was so concerned that William's team would leak the visit to the press that he would rather not see his brother than risk it getting into the papers."