Shannen Doherty says her claims related to 'Charmed' co-star Alyssa Milano were 'facts'

Shannen Doherty doubles down on Alyssa Milano claims: 'Truth matter'

After Alyssa Milano's statement, Shannen Doherty seemingly responded to her at MegaCon on Sunday.



"A lot of things have been said, and a lot of them very hurtful. I'm going to actually read something right now that I wrote last night for all of you," she added.

Indirectly referring to the feud, the Charmed star said, "Holly and I were not mean on the podcast, my podcast 'Let's Be Clear.' In fact, we went in and edited out anything that we though would cause more drama. We simply told the truth because the truth actually does matter."

She continued, "But we wanted to try to save you, the fans, from heartbreak as much as humanly possible. At this point in my life, with my health diagnosis — sorry if I start crying — with fighting a horrific disease every day of my life, it is also incredibly important to me that the truth actually be told as opposed to the narrative that others put out there for me."

Adding, "We told it together. We told our truths, and we are standing by our truths."

Shannen said, doubling down on her claims, "There is no revisionist history happening in the truth that I know we told. There's no brush flinging or shoe flinging. There is no lateness to set. There is no mediator for months on end."

Adding, "I recall the facts as if I were still living in them. And what I will say is that what somebody else may call 'drama' is an actual trauma for me, that I have been living through it for an extremely long time. "