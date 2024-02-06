Prince William in 'regular contact' with King Charles, keeps family intact amid cancer

King Charles is speaking to Prince William about his cancer diagnosis

Prince William is seemingly acting as King Charles' rock amid the latter cancer diagnosis.

His Majesty, who was recently treated for an enlarged prostrate, is now being treated for an unknown cancer as his eldest son and first in line to the throne, William, keeps the family intact.

"The Prince of Wales is in regular contact with his father."



Meanwhile, a source close to the Prince Harry said: "The duke did speak with his father about his diagnosis. He will be traveling to UK to see His Majesty in the coming days."



A statement issued this evening by Buckingham Palace read: "During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.



"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual," it added.

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."