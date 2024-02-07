 
Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Melanie Walker

Taylor Swift takes legal action against a college student; Here's why

Taylor Swift’s legal team is taking a college student to court for exposing the superstar's private jet usage.

The 34-year-old singer’s lawyers have sent a cease and desist letter to Jack Sweeney, a computer programming major at the University of Central Florida, for using public flight data in order to track several high profile celebrities.

According to The Washington Post, Jack is facing accusations of “stalking and harassing behaviour.” Moreover, he has also been accused of causing Taylor and her family “direct and irreparable harm, as well as emotional and physical distress”.

“While this may be a game to you, or an avenue that you hope will earn you wealth or fame, it is a life-or-death matter for our Client,” her legal team said in the letter obtained by the outlet.

“There is no legitimate interest in or public need for this information, other than to stalk, harass, and exert dominion and control,” they added.

Previously, Jack’s X account was suspended in December 2022 after he turned his private jet tracking focus towards Elon Musk.

At the time, the billionaire had also threatened legal action over the alleged “doxxing” of “real-time location info.”

