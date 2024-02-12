 
Monday, February 12, 2024
Melanie Walker

Jennifer Lopez makes big statement about music career's future

Jennifer Lopez casts doubt on the continuation of her storied music career

Melanie Walker

Monday, February 12, 2024

Jennifer Lopez makes big statement about music career's future

Jennifer Lopez is uncertain about the future of her stunning career as she suggested her ninth album, This Is Me... Now, could be her last.

During an interview with ET, the Grammy winner shared, "We did a bunch of different album covers. We try to do stuff that's very special for the fans and do collector's items and things like that that they can have forever and ever."

Adding, "The truth is I don't even know if I'll ever make another album after this."

She continued, "It's such the kind of quintessential kind of Jennifer Lopez J.Lo project, and I really feel very fulfilled, so they really will be collector's items at a certain point."

"Don't tell Benny [Medina] that that's what I'm thinking --- this might be my last album ever," Jennifer quipped.

The latest work is coming over a decade after her previous album, A.KA., as the release date of the forthcoming album is Feb. 16.

