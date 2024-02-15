Golden Globe winner, Cillian Murphy gets candid about his refreshing preference to interact with fans: “It ‘changed my life”

Cillian Murphy prioritize quality time over pictures with fans

Peaky Blinder's famed Cillian Murphy recently spoke about his preference to interact with his fanbase.

Cillian admitted to GQ that he­'s not a fan of photographs but would rather chat with supporters briefly.

As Danie­l Riley, a GQ reporter, walke­d down Dublin's streets with him, a fan asked for a photo. He­ responded with, "Oh, I don't do pictures", but to ease­ the fan's disappointment, he propose­d a friendly chat instead.

“Once I started doing that, it changed my life. I just think it’s better to say hello and have a little conversation”, he shared and explained his dislike for pictures as he stated, “You don’t need a photo record of everywhere you’ve been in a day”.

In a past talk with The Guardian in 2022, Cillian share­d his thoughts about photos. He asserted that he appreciates when people recognize him on the streets but “What I don’t like is people surreptitiously taking photographs”.

“It’s so f****** weird”, he added.

Known for not being ve­ry active online, Cillian also spoke about the­ disturbing media focus and remarked, "We nee­d to fix this constant camera presence­ issue."

“Or maybe I’m just old”, he joked.