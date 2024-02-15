Cillian Murphy prioritize quality time over pictures with fans  

Thursday, February 15, 2024
Peaky Blinder's famed Cillian Murphy recently spoke about his preference to interact with his fanbase.
Cillian admitted to GQ that he's not a fan of photographs but would rather chat with supporters briefly.
As Daniel Riley, a GQ reporter, walked down Dublin's streets with him, a fan asked for a photo. He responded with, "Oh, I don't do pictures", but to ease the fan's disappointment, he proposed a friendly chat instead.
“Once I started doing that, it changed my life. I just think it’s better to say hello and have a little conversation”, he shared and explained his dislike for pictures as he stated, “You don’t need a photo record of everywhere you’ve been in a day”.
In a past talk with The Guardian in 2022, Cillian shared his thoughts about photos. He asserted that he appreciates when people recognize him on the streets but “What I don’t like is people surreptitiously taking photographs”.
“It’s so f****** weird”, he added.
Known for not being very active online, Cillian also spoke about the disturbing media focus and remarked, "We need to fix this constant camera presence issue."
“Or maybe I’m just old”, he joked.