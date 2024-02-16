Usher calls exes to be friends instead of enemies

Usher opens up about his equation with his exes amid his new relationship

Before marrying for the third time, Usher said he was shedding any instance of toxicity from previous relationships as he wanted to remain friends with his exes.



During an interview with The Post, the Yeah singer said,“[I] have come out of being in toxic relationships that are no longer toxic.”

Addressing his exes, the Grammy winner said, “I can be clear that, ‘Yo, we don’t have to be the best of friends, but we don’t have to be enemies.’”

“‘We have something that is incredible — our past — but our present is based off of how we choose to look at it.”

Adding, “We do not have to be enemies. We can be positive with each other.’ Life gave me that experience.”

Apart from that, the 45-year-old broke the good news about marital status amid his high-powered 2024 Super Bowl performance.

As the singer officially tied the knot with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea after the pair obtained the marriage license on February 8.

In the meantime, Usher has been married thrice and shares four children.