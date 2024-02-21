Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce branded 'the guy, next door'

Travis Kelce's new career trajectory is reportedly inspired by his lady-love Taylor Swift

Photo: Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce branded as 'the guy, next door'

Travis Kelce is reportedly taking notes from Taylor Swift for a successful career trajectory.

According to the latest reported of Fox News, the NFL player has taken a new approach in his career which is seemingly inspired by the Eras Tour hitmaker.

Speaking of this approach, Albert Soler, an entertainment lawyer, talked in detail to the publication.

Albert began and said, "Taylor Swift is one of the biggest stars in the world.”

He further explained the secret behind Taylor’s global success and stated, “And has billions of fans worldwide because of her ‘girl next door’ image that has been carefully curated and supported by the themes of her songs and music, which are incredibly relatable to today’s kids and youth."

"The topics of relationships, insecurities, breakups, and those topics are what fans appreciate about her among other things, " he mentioned as well.

Later in the chat, the lawyer observed that Travis Kelce is wise to curate his image as the "guy next door," because it makes him just the perfect match for Taylor Swift.

Referring to Travis and his brother's podcast New Heights, Albert established, "Again, fans identify and like the openness and the relatability that Travis Kelce brings on a daily basis," after which he moved on to the next topic.