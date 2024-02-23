 
Friday, February 23, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Kourtney Kardashian commented on Kim Kardashian's post, saying “Best daddy in the world”

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, February 23, 2024

Kim Kardashian shares heartfelt birthday note for late father

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has paid a touching tribute to her late father Robert Kardashian, who would have been celebrating his 80th birthday on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram and X, formerly Twitter handle, Kim shared a throwback photo with her father and sister Kourtney Kardashian along with a heartfelt note.

She says, “Happy Heavenly Birthday dad! I can’t believe you would have been 80 years old today. If you were here we would be in Vail skiing together celebrating!

“I can’t ski without thinking of you. I’ll always remember the trips and memories you created for us and never ever take those moments for granted. God really blessed us with the most amazing thoughtful, patient, funny, charismatic, loving and kind dad.”

“I sooo wish you were here to meet all of our babies and see the life we created but I know you’re somehow behind all of it. Thank you for being the best example of the purest love,” Kim continued.

Commenting on it, Kourtney said, “Best daddy in the world.” 

