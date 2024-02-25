 
Sunday, February 25, 2024
Prince William 'happy to celebrate' Kate Middleton wins unlike Royals

Prince William showcased his love for Kate Middleton during fierce competition

Prince William made a ground breaking gesture to Kate Middleton during one of their workout competitions.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who visited the Aberavon Fitness and Leisure Centre in South Wales in 2023, engaged in a cycle riding challenge.

Speaking about the couple’s chemistry, body language expert Judi James reveals: “In terms of their relationship this spin bike contest also illustrates something hugely important. When a couple can compete for earnest like this in public and where Kate can sit with her hands on her hips or placing a consoling hand on her husband's arm as she is given the winner's cup, we are looking at two very sound and solid egos in a very well-balanced, loving relationship.

"Kate has no qualms about showing her husband up like this in public and he looks happy to celebrate her win. For a Windsor male, this is ground-breaking stuff."

The expert explained, "So for Kate to beat her husband in a spin race and to celebrate that victory while William laughs as he admits defeat, looking proud of his wife rather than jealous of her, is a powerful statement about the strength of their relationship."

