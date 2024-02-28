Jimmy Kimmel feels like Travis Kelce's team ahead of Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel is all set to host the Oscar ceremony 2024 on March 10 for the fourth time

Jimmy Kimmel feels like Travis Kelce’s team as he’s ready to roll in at the Oscars 2024 with his hosting gig.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President tapped the 56-year-old TV host and his wife Molly McNearney as the host and executive producer, respectively in November 2023.



“They share our love of movies and our commitment to producing a dynamic and entertaining show for our global audience,” they had announced.

In a new statement to PEOPLE, Jimmy, who has headlined the Academy Awards previously in 2017, 2018, and 2023, said: “I feel like the Kansas City Chiefs going into this Oscars.”

His reference was pointed towards the NFL team that won the recent Super Bowl championship for the third time.

“Like you’ve been there before, but it doesn’t make a difference. It’s still exciting and you still have to do well,” he added.

Jimmy also opened up about the strict diet he has followed in order to achieve a tux-ready shape.

"I need to start working on my 'explosiveness,'” he noted while admitting that he's been living on "sad salads and a lot of pathetic boxed meals that are delivered to my home."