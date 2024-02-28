 
menu
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Jimmy Kimmel feels like Travis Kelce's team ahead of Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel is all set to host the Oscar ceremony 2024 on March 10 for the fourth time

By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Jimmy Kimmel feels like Travis Kelces team ahead of Oscars
Jimmy Kimmel feels like Travis Kelce's team ahead of Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel feels like Travis Kelce’s team as he’s ready to roll in at the Oscars 2024 with his hosting gig.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President tapped the 56-year-old TV host and his wife Molly McNearney as the host and executive producer, respectively in November 2023.

“They share our love of movies and our commitment to producing a dynamic and entertaining show for our global audience,” they had announced.

In a new statement to PEOPLE, Jimmy, who has headlined the Academy Awards previously in 2017, 2018, and 2023, said: “I feel like the Kansas City Chiefs going into this Oscars.”

His reference was pointed towards the NFL team that won the recent Super Bowl championship for the third time.

“Like you’ve been there before, but it doesn’t make a difference. It’s still exciting and you still have to do well,” he added.

Jimmy also opened up about the strict diet he has followed in order to achieve a tux-ready shape.

"I need to start working on my 'explosiveness,'” he noted while admitting that he's been living on "sad salads and a lot of pathetic boxed meals that are delivered to my home."

King Charles' hope to meet Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet dashed video
King Charles' hope to meet Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet dashed
Prince Harry confused why Royals are not happy he's prepared to forgive them video
Prince Harry confused why Royals are not happy he's prepared to forgive them
Prince Harry cannot take refuge in ‘Hollywoood' after legal failure
Prince Harry cannot take refuge in ‘Hollywoood' after legal failure
Meghan Markle desperately clinging to ‘anything Royal' amid UK return rumours
Meghan Markle desperately clinging to ‘anything Royal' amid UK return rumours
Taylor Swift reflects on 'magical' Sydney 'Eras Tour' shows
Taylor Swift reflects on 'magical' Sydney 'Eras Tour' shows
Sydney Sweeney talks about 'Anyone But You' future plans
Sydney Sweeney talks about 'Anyone But You' future plans
Angela Bassett remembers Oscar in hands: 'Overwhelming'
Angela Bassett remembers Oscar in hands: 'Overwhelming'
Ariana Grande reveals shocking reason behind 'eternal sunshine'
Ariana Grande reveals shocking reason behind 'eternal sunshine'
Amazon slams back at copyright lawsuit and AI abuse
Amazon slams back at copyright lawsuit and AI abuse
Ozzy Osbourne defends Kanye West's rebuke
Ozzy Osbourne defends Kanye West's rebuke
When will Kate Middleton return to royal duties?
When will Kate Middleton return to royal duties?
Prince Harry receives disappointing news from Britain amid royal return plans
Prince Harry receives disappointing news from Britain amid royal return plans