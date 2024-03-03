Netflix cancels shockingly well-received show leaving fans enraged

The streaming giant discontinues yet another popular series provoking strong reactions from fans

Netflix cancelled another show after Obliterate and fans did not find the decision amusing.



The comedy action series The Brothers Sun which premiered on 4 January, focused on the story of a Taiwanese criminal family and their eldest son who travels to Los Angeles to protect his mother and his naive younger brother after the head of his family is shot by a mysterious assassin.

Created by American Horror Story director Brad Falchuk and newcomer Byron Wu, the series explored what it takes to keep a family together, but in a humorous way. Despite it being hailed by the audience as the ‘best show in a long time’ and fans loving the dramedy, it had to be pulled down due to low viewership matrices.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) fans expressed their disappointment to the news and wrote, “Of course netflix has canceled the best thing that i have watched in 2024. no reason to be surprised. bunch of loons. the team behind the brothers sun deserve better.”

While another shared, “Just heard the very disappointing news about The Brothers Sun being cancelled by Netflix after 1 season. The show was fantastic and ended with high hopes and excitement for what can potentially come.”, and further shared his hopes for the show to get picked up by another network, “I really wanted Charles to fulfil his dream”.

A third user lamented, “I'm honestly so sad about this, The Brothers Sun had the most entertaining and serious action scenes. The story was also great!”

Whereas a fourth fan exclaimed, “WHHHAATTT?? I love that show!! I was showing it around to family!! That was way too fast! It was amazing”

A fifth user shared, “Are you kidding me!? They cancelled The Brothers Sun, it was so good, one of the best things I watched last year. W** Netflix”, accompanied by a gif depicting a man being shocked.

And a sixth user complained, “This s****, The Brothers Sun was a breath of fresh air”, and explained that the show had the potential to gain a wide audience and pleaded, “I wish they’d have given it more of a chance. Such a shame.”

It is pertinent to note that Netflix has already been facing criticism lately for dropping belove­d shows, like Shadow and Bone, Glamorous and Ratched.