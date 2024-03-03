Prince William has just been branded ‘untouchable’ for his candid actions since Kate Middleton’s surgery

Prince William dumps the ‘unglamorous, graft of royalty’ anytime he desires

Experts have touched on Prince William’s status as ‘untouchable’ given his bid to dump the ‘unglamorous, graft of royalty’ since Kate Middleton’s surgery.

All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she touched on “untouchable” aura Prince William enjoys.

Ms Elser doubled down on it, after initial claims were made by royal commentator Tessa Dunlop.

“Just look at the evidence,” Ms Elser began the topic by saying.

“The couple, long having converted to orthodox ‘normalcy’ as their in-house religion, take time off work for all of their children's’ school holidays each year – all 19 weeks – an extraordinary amount of time away from the palace salt mines.”

“Yes, their flagship, big picture, bells-and-whistles personal initiatives, the Early Years work, the Earth Shot Prize and Homewards, William’s initiative to combat homelessness, are bang on, first-rate, exciting stuff.”

“But the couple has had no compunction about jettisoning the unglamorous, graft of royalty, dumping it in the capable, generally overlooked hands of Princess Anne, and Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh,” she also added before signing off.

For those unversed, King Charles has performed over 516 engagements in the past year, with Princess Anne coming in with 410, and Queen Camilla standing at 218.

Prince William and Kate Middleton however did 175 and 134 engagements respectively.