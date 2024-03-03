Prince William and his brother Harry are reportedly currently not on speaking terms

Charles Spencer sends strong message to Prince William, Harry amid rift

Prince William and Harry’s uncle Charles Spencer has seemingly sent a strong message to the royal brothers with his latest move amid their rift.

Princess Diana’s brother took to Instagram and shared a rare family photo including his mother and sister, apparently sending William and Harry a message of family unity.

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's return to full time royal duties deemed ‘possible'

In a post on Instagram, the 9th Earl Spencer, 59, shared a black-and-white snapshot of himself and Diana smiling together in the late '60s along with their mother Frances Shand Kydd.

He posted the photo with caption, “My mother, Diana and I, in c. 1967. I would have been 3, and Diana 5 or 6. I love how happy each of us looks.”



Charles Spencer further said, “At this stage of my life, my mother nicknamed me “Buzz” - because she saw me as having the endless energy of a rather happy - and busy - bee.”

Commenting on it, one royal fan said, “Princess Diana will never be forgotten”.

Also Read: Meghan Markle ‘unusual' and ‘tactile' love towards Harry laid bare

Spencer shared rare photo of Diana amid the rift between William and Harry.

Prince William and Harry are currently not on speaking terms.