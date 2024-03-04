Travis Kelce spent time in Philadelphia to get a new hair cut

Travis Kelce embraces fresh style amid Taylor Swift Singapore tour

Travis Kelce was just found spending some quality time in his brother’s resident city, Philadelphia.

The Kansas City Chiefs athlete was in the city on Saturday, where his brother, Jason Kelce, lives with his family and plays football.

As Travis was in town, he made a quick stop at the celebrity barber, Willis Orengo’s shop and the barber shared a picture of the two on his official Instagram account.

“Not 1 Not 2 but 3 Super Bowl Champion !!! When Travis is tired of his own haircut he gets the @jvalanciunas!!!,” Orengo wrote the caption of his post.

In the photo, the barber can be seen posing with the 34-year-old footballer, who rocked a casual attire of navy sweatshirt and sweatpants, with his fresh haircut.



“But all jokes aside I got the the big yeti clean!!! #nfl #bigyeti #nyc #philly #wellconnected #kc #kcchiefs #traviskelce,” the caption further read.

Travis Kelce’s brand-new look comes while his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, made her latest stop in Singapore as a part of her record-breaking Eras Tour.