Wednesday, March 06, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Ariana Grande fuels fans excitement with 'unreal' album teaser ahead of release

Ariana Grande is expected to release her album 'eternal sunshine' on March 8 2024

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, March 06, 2024

Ariana Grande just fueled the excitement of her fanbase as she unveiled a teaser of her soon-to-be released album titled, eternal sunshine.

The Thank U, Next singer, took to her official Instagram account to upload a montage of her photoshoot that revolved around one of the themes of her album’s vinyl cover.

Grande can be seen rocking a classic red lip look with red-coloured, patterned, red gloves and a simple white lacey top.

In the snapshots, the God Is A Woman crooner can be seen posing in different angles such as covering her face with both her hands as well as side posing or looking straight at the camera.

“tomor(r)ow night,” she captioned the post, reminding all her fans that the release of her seventh studio album, eternal sunshine, is right around the corner.

Fans could not contain their enthusiasm as they took to the comments section of the post to write about their excitement over the forthcoming album.

“someone pinch me how is this real,” a fan wrote.

Ariana Grande fuels fans excitement with unreal album teaser ahead of release

While another penned, “this feels like a dream, a great one …. but a dream nevertheless.”

Ariana Grande fuels fans excitement with unreal album teaser ahead of release

Ariana Grande’s seventh album, eternal sunshine, scheduled to be released on March 8, 2024, is her musical comeback after she launched her 2020 project, Positions.

