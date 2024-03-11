Kensington Palace issues first statement amid Kate Middleton photo controversy

Kensington Palace reaction comes after Kate Middleton apologized for failed Photoshop attempt

Kensington Palace reacted to news agencies issuing a "kill" notice on Kate Middleton’s controversial Mother’s Day photo citing manipulation concerns.

After the Palace released a sweet photograph of the Princess of Wales surrounded by her kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, news agencies pulled out the photo over concerns about it being AI generated.

Speaking with The Telegraph, a spokesperson for AP said, "The photo shows an inconsistency in the alignment of Princess Charlotte’s left hand."

However, Palace has denied to reissue the original photograph of Kate and her children, taken by Prince William at the family home in Windsor.

This comes after Kate Middleton apologized for her failed attempt at editing her Mother’s Day photograph, saying she was “experimenting with editing” like many “amateur photographers.”

Taking to X, the Princess of Wales penned, “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.”

“I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused,” she added. “I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”