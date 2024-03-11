 
menu
Monday, March 11, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Kensington Palace issues first statement amid Kate Middleton photo controversy

Kensington Palace reaction comes after Kate Middleton apologized for failed Photoshop attempt

By
William Blythe Haynes

Monday, March 11, 2024

Kensington Palace issues first statement amid Kate Middleton photo controversy
Kensington Palace issues first statement amid Kate Middleton photo controversy

Kensington Palace reacted to news agencies issuing a "kill" notice on Kate Middleton’s controversial Mother’s Day photo citing manipulation concerns.

After the Palace released a sweet photograph of the Princess of Wales surrounded by her kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, news agencies pulled out the photo over concerns about it being AI generated.

Speaking with The Telegraph, a spokesperson for AP said, "The photo shows an inconsistency in the alignment of Princess Charlotte’s left hand."

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton apology over failed Photoshop attempt sparks meme fest

However, Palace has denied to reissue the original photograph of Kate and her children, taken by Prince William at the family home in Windsor.

This comes after Kate Middleton apologized for her failed attempt at editing her Mother’s Day photograph, saying she was “experimenting with editing” like many “amateur photographers.”

Taking to X, the Princess of Wales penned, “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.”

“I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused,” she added. “I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.” 

Robert Downey Jr. reacts to ‘insulting' Jimmy Kimmel joke video
Robert Downey Jr. reacts to ‘insulting' Jimmy Kimmel joke
Kate Middleton apology over failed Photoshop attempt sparks meme fest video
Kate Middleton apology over failed Photoshop attempt sparks meme fest
Anti-monarchy group reacts to Kate Middleton personal statement, apology
Anti-monarchy group reacts to Kate Middleton personal statement, apology
2024 Oscars: ‘Friends' star Matthew Perry honoured during emotional performance
2024 Oscars: ‘Friends' star Matthew Perry honoured during emotional performance
Lupita Nyong'o cozies up with Joseph Quinn at Oscars after Joshua Jackson PDA video
Lupita Nyong'o cozies up with Joseph Quinn at Oscars after Joshua Jackson PDA
Oscars 2024: Top 6 fashionable selections of the event
Oscars 2024: Top 6 fashionable selections of the event
Kensington Palace fuels Kate Middleton's ‘manipulated' photo controversy video
Kensington Palace fuels Kate Middleton's ‘manipulated' photo controversy
Kate Middleton breaks silence for first time since photo editing issue
Kate Middleton breaks silence for first time since photo editing issue
Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel's brutal jibe at Prince Harry's looks
Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel's brutal jibe at Prince Harry's looks
King Charles gives major hint at future of his reign amid abdication rumours
King Charles gives major hint at future of his reign amid abdication rumours
King Charles at risk of losing the public with Kate Middleton's picture video
King Charles at risk of losing the public with Kate Middleton's picture
Prince William issued stark warning over Kate Middleton latest photo controversy
Prince William issued stark warning over Kate Middleton latest photo controversy