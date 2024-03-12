Robert Downey Jr. credited his wife Susan Downey when he won his first Oscar for 'Oppenheimer'

Robert Downey Jr. reveals Oscar win feels like THAT moment with wife Susan

Robert Downey Jr. isn’t done crediting his wife for his first Oscar.

After previously being nominated for the prestigious award twice, one for his lead role in Chaplin (1992) and another for his supporting role Tropic Thunder, the 58-year-old actor finally took his first Oscar home for playing the Best Supporting Actor in Oppenheimer.

On Sunday, he told PEOPLE about how his win reminded him of an intimate moment he once shared with his wife Susan Downey.

“We just said, let's just check in [with each other] tonight, because it was like, you know what this feels like? It's like our wedding night,” he shared.

Calling it “the best part of the night,” Robert added, “We just touched heads, like two dinosaurs that were letting each other know that we were a couple. And it was great.”

The veteran actor competed for the award among other nominees like Sterling K. Brown in American Fiction, Robert De Niro for Killers of the Flower Moon, Ryan Gosling in Barbie, and Mark Ruffalo for Poor Things.

In his acceptance speech, Robert thanked his “terrible childhood.”

“I'd like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy - in that order,” he added and then again went on to thank his significant other for “loving him back to life.”