Thursday, March 14, 2024
Arnold Schwarzenegger's son reveals true sentiments for his dad

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena unve­ils genuine motive­ behind not using renowne­d family name

Thursday, March 14, 2024

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son reveals true sentiments for his dad

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Jose­ph Baena recently got candid about his fee­lings for his famous fathe­r after his parentage­ was kept under wraps for years.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, the 26-year-old addressed the intricacies of bonding with Arnold after being kept apart initially.

It is pertinent to note here that Joseph was 13 years old (in 2011) when the news broke about his biological father. He led a normal life before the scandal, which was overwhelming for him and hard to overcome.

Instead of showcasing any negativity towards his father, he admitted, “For me I love my father he’s an amazing man".

“I love my mother she’s an amazing woman. And um yeah just really happy with and honored to be a part of this family”, he added.

Adding on to this, Joseph commented on whether he was shocked at the 2011 scandal and revealed, “I think the main thing is that as a kid you don’t really question too much. And it just, it just how it is.”

The Gunner actor has now formed a close bond with his Dad and revealed that his family is supportive of him whether he choose to be in acting, bodybuilding or real estate.

Despite all, Joseph would still not use his father’s surname or connection to get ahead in the industry.

In 2022, he opened up on the Unwaxed podcast about his choice and revealed, “I never had the Schwarzenegger name, haven't focused on changing it, I have a last name already."

"I'm already doing so much and succeeding and moving forward with my goals. That's the last thing on my mind.”

Unbothered by the negative comments towards his success for having a high-profile father, Joseph is now ‘very prideful’ and wants to make a name for himself.  

