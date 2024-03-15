 
Friday, March 15, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle makes THIS major decision as she returns to Instagram

Meghan Markle's new account has garnered over 306,000 followers with nine posts

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, March 15, 2024

Meghan Markle makes THIS major decision as she returns to Instagram

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has made a major decision related to her account as she launched new Instagram handle and website what appears to be a new lifestyle brand.

Meghan launched the account called American Riviera Orchard.

The bio for the Instagram page simply reads, "By Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Established 2024."

In her first Instagram story, Meghan, is seen picking flowers and cooking in a kitchen set to the song "I Wish You Love" by Nancy Wilson.

Meghan’s new account has garnered over 306,000 followers with nine posts.

The nine Instagram picture squares create the logo of the new brand.

However, the Duchess of Sussex has seemingly decided to turn off comments on all the nine posts apparently over fears she will be bullied.

Meghan Markle makes THIS major decision as she returns to Instagram

Meghan had recently opened up about the online "bullying and abuse" she received when she was pregnant with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet during a powerful speech at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Festival in Texas.

