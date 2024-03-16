 
menu
Saturday, March 16, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry builds connection with the Kardashians on ski trip

By
Eloise Wells Morin
|

Saturday, March 16, 2024

 
Prince Harry is building Hollywood connections as he hangs out with Kardashian clan member
Prince Harry is building Hollywood connections as he hangs out with Kardashian clan member

Prince Harry is building connections with the Kardashians as he was spotted on a ski trip with Kris Jenner’s long-term partner Corey Gamble.

The Duke of Sussex is reportedly building a connection with the business exec, with a source telling the Daily Mail's Richard Eden: "Harry had been hitting the slopes with Gamble, as well as Bumble dating app billionaire Whitney Wolfe, 34, and her husband Michael Herd, whom she met on a previous skiing trip."

Corey and Kris have been dating for years and even ignited engagement rumors when the latter stopped out wearing a $1.2million diamond ring.

However, insiders quashed the rumors by saying that the 67-year-old momager has “no plans” to tie the knot with Corey, adding that the couple "don't want to put anything on paper."

Harry and Meghan were also recently seen hanging out with Michael Bublé and his wife during their trip to Canada for the Invictus Games One Year To Go celebrations.

This comes as Meghan launched her new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard on the same day as Diana Legacy Awards. The Duchess of Sussex has since been slammed for seemingly using Diana’s day for her brand launch. 

Meghan, Harry leveraging Kate Middleton's photo scandal to promote brand video

Meghan, Harry leveraging Kate Middleton's photo scandal to promote brand
Justin Bieber expresses ‘frustration' as Hailey delays motherhood plans

Justin Bieber expresses ‘frustration' as Hailey delays motherhood plans
Before release Ryan Gosling's 'The Fall Guy' breaks world record

Before release Ryan Gosling's 'The Fall Guy' breaks world record
Sandra Bullock on healing journey after heartbreaking loss of Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock on healing journey after heartbreaking loss of Bryan Randall
Prince Harry shares first major update as Meghan Markle faces backlash over return to Instagram

Prince Harry shares first major update as Meghan Markle faces backlash over return to Instagram
Celine Dion poses with sons in rare photo on SPS Awareness Day: See pic

Celine Dion poses with sons in rare photo on SPS Awareness Day: See pic
Prince William, Harry's 'brilliant, dazzling' cousin celebrates 18th birthday

Prince William, Harry's 'brilliant, dazzling' cousin celebrates 18th birthday
Prince William has ‘one wish' amid backlash over Kate Middleton scandal

Prince William has ‘one wish' amid backlash over Kate Middleton scandal
Dr Shola strongly responds to Meghan Markle 'haters'

Dr Shola strongly responds to Meghan Markle 'haters'
Prince William breaks silence on social media as Meghan Markle returns to Instagram video

Prince William breaks silence on social media as Meghan Markle returns to Instagram
Prince William turns to Queen Camilla for support amid Kate Middleton scandal video

Prince William turns to Queen Camilla for support amid Kate Middleton scandal
Kate Middleton overshadows King Charles with bizarre controversy

Kate Middleton overshadows King Charles with bizarre controversy