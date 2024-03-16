Prince Harry builds connection with the Kardashians on ski trip

Prince Harry is building Hollywood connections as he hangs out with Kardashian clan member

Prince Harry is building connections with the Kardashians as he was spotted on a ski trip with Kris Jenner’s long-term partner Corey Gamble.

The Duke of Sussex is reportedly building a connection with the business exec, with a source telling the Daily Mail's Richard Eden: "Harry had been hitting the slopes with Gamble, as well as Bumble dating app billionaire Whitney Wolfe, 34, and her husband Michael Herd, whom she met on a previous skiing trip."

Corey and Kris have been dating for years and even ignited engagement rumors when the latter stopped out wearing a $1.2million diamond ring.

However, insiders quashed the rumors by saying that the 67-year-old momager has “no plans” to tie the knot with Corey, adding that the couple "don't want to put anything on paper."

Harry and Meghan were also recently seen hanging out with Michael Bublé and his wife during their trip to Canada for the Invictus Games One Year To Go celebrations.

This comes as Meghan launched her new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard on the same day as Diana Legacy Awards. The Duchess of Sussex has since been slammed for seemingly using Diana’s day for her brand launch.