 
menu
Saturday, March 16, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle slammed for making ‘money out of royal status' with new brand

By
Eloise Wells Morin
|

Saturday, March 16, 2024

file footage

Meghan Markle has been called out for using her royal status to make money by a royal expert.

Meghan launched her new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard on the same day as the Diana Legacy Awards and introduced herself as the Duchess of Sussex on ARO’s Instagram handle.

Now, royal expert Richard Cole argues that spouses of royals have to give up any business ventures when they enter the Royal Family so as not to use their royal status to make money.

"Sophie the Duchess of Edinburgh had to give up her PR business, Peter Philips the son of Princess Anne gave up advertising milk in China,” he told GB News.

"Laughably, when Prince Michael of Kent opened the Happy Eater on the A3 near Guildford they were laughed out of court. But this, of course, is being sold very much as Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex," he added.

"They're out there flogging product, such as expensive jam and essential things like napkin rings. We all need plenty of those, don't we? So they're going out to make money out of their royal status," Cole said, calling Meghan out.

Meghan’s new launch came as Prince Harry and Prince William honored their mother at the Diana Legacy Awards.

Anti-monarchy group reveals truth about Prince William, Rose Hanbury alleged affair video

Anti-monarchy group reveals truth about Prince William, Rose Hanbury alleged affair
Kai Cenat and Kanye West in contentious DM battle: ‘You a pawn' video

Kai Cenat and Kanye West in contentious DM battle: ‘You a pawn'
Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber striving to prevent divorce: ‘It's been a struggle'

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber striving to prevent divorce: ‘It's been a struggle'
Meghan, Harry leveraging Kate Middleton's photo scandal to promote brand video

Meghan, Harry leveraging Kate Middleton's photo scandal to promote brand
Justin Bieber expresses ‘frustration' as Hailey delays motherhood plans

Justin Bieber expresses ‘frustration' as Hailey delays motherhood plans
Prince Harry builds connection with the Kardashians on ski trip

Prince Harry builds connection with the Kardashians on ski trip
Before release Ryan Gosling's 'The Fall Guy' breaks world record

Before release Ryan Gosling's 'The Fall Guy' breaks world record
Sandra Bullock on healing journey after heartbreaking loss of Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock on healing journey after heartbreaking loss of Bryan Randall
Celine Dion poses with sons in rare photo on SPS Awareness Day: See pic

Celine Dion poses with sons in rare photo on SPS Awareness Day: See pic
Prince Harry shares first major update as Meghan Markle faces backlash over return to Instagram

Prince Harry shares first major update as Meghan Markle faces backlash over return to Instagram
Prince William, Harry's 'brilliant, dazzling' cousin celebrates 18th birthday

Prince William, Harry's 'brilliant, dazzling' cousin celebrates 18th birthday
Prince William has ‘one wish' amid backlash over Kate Middleton scandal

Prince William has ‘one wish' amid backlash over Kate Middleton scandal