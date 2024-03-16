Meghan Markle slammed for making ‘money out of royal status' with new brand

file footage

Meghan Markle has been called out for using her royal status to make money by a royal expert.



Meghan launched her new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard on the same day as the Diana Legacy Awards and introduced herself as the Duchess of Sussex on ARO’s Instagram handle.

Now, royal expert Richard Cole argues that spouses of royals have to give up any business ventures when they enter the Royal Family so as not to use their royal status to make money.

"Sophie the Duchess of Edinburgh had to give up her PR business, Peter Philips the son of Princess Anne gave up advertising milk in China,” he told GB News.

"Laughably, when Prince Michael of Kent opened the Happy Eater on the A3 near Guildford they were laughed out of court. But this, of course, is being sold very much as Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex," he added.

"They're out there flogging product, such as expensive jam and essential things like napkin rings. We all need plenty of those, don't we? So they're going out to make money out of their royal status," Cole said, calling Meghan out.

Meghan’s new launch came as Prince Harry and Prince William honored their mother at the Diana Legacy Awards.