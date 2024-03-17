Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce ‘couldn't be happier' as they enjoy break together

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were looking forward to having a time off from work together

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are "loving their relationship" as they enjoy their time off together.

Taylor and Travis are both on a short break from work and said to be enjoying “low-key and chill time together” at her $25million (£19million) Beverly Hills mansion.

Now, celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman says "Taylor likes having time off."

Honigman performed a Tarot reading for the couple, pulling the 9 of Cups card for Taylor. She explained: "The singer's days 'off' are full of plans, friends, meetings, and even future song inspirations.”

As for the Midnights hitmaker’s beau, she pulled the VIII Adjustment card, which signifies stillness. She explained to The Mirror: "The athlete's time off is perfectly restful, and he'll engage in calming activities like long walks, gym trips and 7-course dinners.”

Dishing on the couple’s dynamic, she pulled the Universe Tarot, which shows unbridled joy.

"Together, they couldn't be happier. They both waited for this moment," she concluded.

This comes after an insider revealed to US Weekly: "They can finally rest and intend on spending quality time together and with friends and family."