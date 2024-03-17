 
Sunday, March 17, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton receives strong warning related to her health amid recovery

By
Eloise Wells Morin
|

Sunday, March 17, 2024

Kate Middleton receives strong warning related to her health amid recovery
Kate Middleton receives strong warning related to her health amid recovery

A medical expert has issued strong warning related to the health of Kate Middleton following her abdominal surgery in January.

Speaking to GB News, health expert Dr James Thompson warned that Kate Middleton, the mother-of-three, will not be doing any tiring activities as she recuperates from her surgery.

"We do not imagine she will be doing any heavy lifting or vigorous exercise at this time,” he issued the warning.

The health expert went on to say, “We expect Kate to be closely monitored and on a strict diet to assist with her recovery."

The doctor further said: "Depending on the severity of abdominal surgery, patients are typically advised to get up on their feet and walk in the early stages of the recovery.

"We would expect that Kate is encouraged to do the same and will keep active during her stay at Adelaide Cottage."

