Sydney Sweeney spills the tea about 'Euphoria' season 3

Sydney Sweeney just filled in on some details regarding the upcoming season of the hit series, Euphoria.

In a conversation with Jost Horowitz of MTV, the 26-year-old actress hinted at being cast for season 3 of the teen drama.

When the host asked Sweeney of her upcoming plans post the South by Southwest premiere of her new horror movie, Immaculate, she replied, "I got into Euphoria."

However, Sweeney kept all the detail undisclosed, not discussing anything regarding the dates or script readings of Euphoria.

The Madame Web star did express her sentiments about returning to the series, saying, "I always feel like I go home. It’s like home when I get back to it."

Even though Sweeney is the first of the series’ cast to provide any insights regarding the psychological and romance thriller, other cast members include, Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, or Hunter Schaeter.

No announcement regarding the release date of Euphoria Season 3 has been made as of yet.

Keeping the production timeline for season two is kept as a layout that is, from March 2021 to January 2022 and catering to speculations that the production of season three will commence by April 2024, then fans can expect the release of the forthcoming season by February 2025.