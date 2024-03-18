Bryan Hearne talks abuse on Nickelodeon sets: 'I was living charcoal'

Bryan Hearne speak out about being called charcoal at Nickelodeon’s sets

Bryan Hearne, child actor of All That alleged that he was called a ‘piece of charcoal’ while working at the sets of Nickelodeon.



The former child actor appeared on Investigation Discovery’s four-part docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, which shed light on the abuse and toxicity many child actors had faced on production sets.

Bryan was casted for the racial stereotypical roles as a teen “drug dealer” and a rapper. While talking about the discrimination he has faced at the sets of All That, he told People magazine that he was often called 'piece of charcoal', “I was referred to as a ‘piece of charcoal’ [by an adult]. Remarks like that are harmful. They stay with you.”

Referring to his role as the rapper named 'Lil Fetus,' which he played for All That, Bryan said: “I was already in an uncomfortable position being in a leotard. That's not something that I'm used to at all.”

Hearne also later revealed that his consent has never been taken for the stunts, “There was never any discussion,” including one where he was covered in peanut butter for dogs to lick off.

“We felt like we couldn't say no, it was a really uncomfortable situation, and after a while it felt like we were just part of this torture chamber," he admitted.

Bryan also alleged that he felt that he was treated differently at Nickelodeon from some of the actors who were non-Black, and his relationship was non-existent with Dan Schneider, who ran and created the show.

In 2018, after Nickelodeon conducted an internal investigation into allegations of verbal abuse and demanding behavior, Schneider got fired.

Bryan Hearne was part of All Things for seasons 7 and 8, aired in the early 2000’s.