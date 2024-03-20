Kristen Stewart dishes bold opinion over 'Love Lies Bleeding' filming

Kristen Stewart has a different take when it comes to filming intimate moments.

The 33-year-old actress recently stated that she doesn’t like to act in “simulated” racy scenes because they are not “hot” to watch.

“It’s not about showing simulated scenes on film. I’m so embarrassed by that. I’m so sick of watching it. I’m so sick of doing it,” Kristen said in her Them cover story on Tuesday.

However, the Twilight actress was on board with the scenes she filmed with her co-star Katy O’Brian for their new movie Love Lies Bleeding.

“The ways that you let the person you’re with either take over or be consumed. Those were choices, and they were very articulate, yet nonverbal decisions that we made together,” she explained.

Kristen further added, “Literally, you could almost take the body out of it. You could tell me the right thing, and that’s what’s going to get me there. Tell me I am something to you. Tell me I can be taller than you, even though I’m 5’5, and you’re 5’10, and I’m there.”