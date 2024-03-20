 
menu

Kristen Stewart dishes bold opinion over 'Love Lies Bleeding' filming

By
Melanie Walker
|

Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Kristen Stewart dishes bold opinion over Love Lies Bleeding filming
Kristen Stewart dishes bold opinion over 'Love Lies Bleeding' filming

Kristen Stewart has a different take when it comes to filming intimate moments.

The 33-year-old actress recently stated that she doesn’t like to act in “simulated” racy scenes because they are not “hot” to watch.

“It’s not about showing simulated scenes on film. I’m so embarrassed by that. I’m so sick of watching it. I’m so sick of doing it,” Kristen said in her Them cover story on Tuesday.

However, the Twilight actress was on board with the scenes she filmed with her co-star Katy O’Brian for their new movie Love Lies Bleeding.

“The ways that you let the person you’re with either take over or be consumed. Those were choices, and they were very articulate, yet nonverbal decisions that we made together,” she explained.

Kristen further added, “Literally, you could almost take the body out of it. You could tell me the right thing, and that’s what’s going to get me there. Tell me I am something to you. Tell me I can be taller than you, even though I’m 5’5, and you’re 5’10, and I’m there.”

More From Entertainment:

Ozzy Osbourne's wife Sharon addresses weight gain struggles

Ozzy Osbourne's wife Sharon addresses weight gain struggles
Aaron Taylor-Johnson breaks silence on playing the next James Bond

Aaron Taylor-Johnson breaks silence on playing the next James Bond
Kris Jenner announces death of 'sweetest' sister Karen Houghton

Kris Jenner announces death of 'sweetest' sister Karen Houghton

Sydney Sweeney's true intentions for doing 'Madame Web' laid bare

Sydney Sweeney's true intentions for doing 'Madame Web' laid bare
Oprah Winfrey gets emotional over body shaming: 'I felt ridiculed'

Oprah Winfrey gets emotional over body shaming: 'I felt ridiculed'
Pink reveals if she inspired daughter Willow to shave her head

Pink reveals if she inspired daughter Willow to shave her head
King Charles has ‘sweet and uncomplicated' bond with Zara Tindall

King Charles has ‘sweet and uncomplicated' bond with Zara Tindall

Timothee Chalamet breaks decades old box office record

Timothee Chalamet breaks decades old box office record
Kate Middleton's mental state since abdominal surgery exposed

Kate Middleton's mental state since abdominal surgery exposed
Prince William leaves King Charles out in the cold without heir to throne

Prince William leaves King Charles out in the cold without heir to throne
Kanye West again stokes controversy this time involving religion video

Kanye West again stokes controversy this time involving religion
New photo shows Tom Cruise embarks on wildest mission at landmark site?

New photo shows Tom Cruise embarks on wildest mission at landmark site?