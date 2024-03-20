Tom Sandoval's comparison to convicted murderer sparks massive outrage

Tom Sandoval name-dropped another criminal regarding the media attention he gets following the infamous Scandoval.

During the recent episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 11, the American actor made another eyebrow-raising comment to explain his situation after the scandal.

Beginning with Sandoval’s friend criticizing him for the affair, the 40-year-old actor was overcome with emotions and opened up about his longing to connect with ex Rachel Leviss.

"Rachel cutting off from me. That pain, it comes in waves,” he told his friend Tom Schwartz, “Me journaling, not drinking was like me trying to connect with her in a way because I knew she was journaling and she wasn't able to drink.”

Sandoval then showed pictures of him and Rachel and marvelled at them before breaking down into tears, he added. “I just look at those pictures and I’m like, that will never happen again.”

Expressing grief over losing everyone following his controversy, he explained, “I lost pretty much all of my friends and now I’m losing Rachel, it's a lot for me emotionally,”

“There's part of me that thought maybe we can see each other again but I'm figuring out like that'll never happen and it really really breaks my heart.”, he added.

Watching his pal breakdown, Shwartz tried to assure him that he was “at the tail end” of this drama but Sandoval disagreed and made a shocking comparison.

“That’s not even remotely accurate. I’m being treated like I’m Scott Peterson and it will linger with me, like Scott Peterson”, referring to the man convicted of murdering his pregnant wife.

However, fans are not surprised by his controversial remark as he had previously related himself to O.J. Simpson, George Floyd and Danny Masterson.