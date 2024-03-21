Kate Middleton key role is to ‘produce heirs', says expert

Kate Middleton has been assigned two big roles in the Royal Family, one of which she has already fulfilled, says an expert.



Royal expert Katie Nicholl, in her 2020 book True Royalty's Kate: The Making of a Future Queen, said: "There are two roles to a future Queen. One is to produce heirs, which she has done, and the other is to learn how to one day become Queen and that is very much what we are seeing. We are seeing a Queen-in-waiting."

Kate has also got "more duties, more royal engagements, more of a public profile than ever before" recently.

"This is all very deliberate, it's very much part of the Palace machine bringing her from the shadows of Anmer and into the forefront, into the the spotlight, because they are very clever," Katie added.

"They realise the power of Kate and the potential of Kate and William as this young, glamorous, dynamic duo who actually do have the ability to reshape and project the monarchy into the future."

Speaking further about Kate, Katie explained: "What you see is pretty much what you get. She's very kind, she's very thoughtful, she's very easy to get along with. She's been very well brought up, she comes from a lovely family, she's got two feet on the ground. The people who know her are very loyal to her and they love her."