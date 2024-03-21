 
‘Angry' Prince William has ‘learned the hard way' social media can't be controlled

Thursday, March 21, 2024

Prince William is asking “When will it all stop?” as the global conspiracy theories around Kate Middleton’s whereabouts and their marriage rage on.

Kate received abdominal surgery mid January and spent two months out of the public eye, creating a frenzy around her health status. 

Meanwhile, a new video showing the couple shopping in Windsor has also failed to reassure fans of Kate’s recovery, with theories suggesting they used a body double for the video.

The Prince of Wales has the "weight of the world on his shoulders" and is desperately looking forward to an end to the relentless online speculation, per the Daily Mail’s royal expert Rebecca English.

Rebecca wrote: "I know he is angry, frustrated and, yes, deeply disappointed, at what has transpired over recent weeks. ‘When will it all stop?’ he is said to have asked."

She weighed in on how "William has now learnt the hard way that this degree of control does not extend to the sump of social media – let alone foreign publications and even prime-time US television – which are simply not subject to a fraction of the same regulation as news outlets here."

Rebecca claimed the theories disturbing the Prince the most are the ones circulating online.

"Theories, including claims she used a body double at the Windsor Farm Shop and this week’s news about her medical records was purposely leaked to deflect from it."

