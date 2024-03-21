 
The Rock wins the internet over a sweet gesture

Thursday, March 21, 2024

The internet is heaping praise on Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson after he asked for permission before lifting Drew Barrymore.

Appearing on her show, The Mummy star was asked to do five squats at the same time putting her on his back.

Complying with the challenge, the Moana star briefed the actress about how he lifted her up.

In the middle what caught the fans’ attention was the megastar’s efforts to make her comfortable before scooping her up, “Is that cool?," he asked.

After getting Drew’s consent, The Rock does five squats with the 49-year-old on his back leading to the audience’s cheers.

In the meantime, netizens applauded Dwayne’s attention to important details.

“I love how he asked for consent and told you exactly where he was going to put his hands,” one penned.

Another wrote, “The way The Rock asked for consent and explained what he was going to do before doing it, “

“You can totally tell he’s a girl dad, bravo sir,” a third shared.

A fourth added, “Ever the gentleman, getting full consent before touching her. Even when it was her idea first. Class act. Love him.”

