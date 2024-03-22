 
Michael Keaton-starrer 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' sequel drops teaser

Web Desk
Friday, March 22, 2024

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice sequel's first teaser is finally here.

On Thursday, Warner Bros. released the first teaser trailer of director Tim Burton’s much-anticipated sequel to his 1988 classic.

Michael Keaton, who played the titular character of the green-haired ghost in the first movie, will be reprising his role 30 years later, alongside other original cast members including Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice also stars Justin Theroux, Willem Dafoe, and Jenna Ortega, who previously collaborated with Tim on the Netflix series Wednesday.

Monica Bellucci, who is dating the 65-year-old director, will also appear in the film.

“After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened,” the synopsis reads according to PEOPLE.

It continues, "With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem."

