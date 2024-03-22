 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘worried' about popularity rather than royals: Expert

By
Web Desk
Friday, March 22, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are least worried about their relationship strain with the Royal family, says an expert.

Relationship expert Louella Alderson says that the Sussexes are upset about their downfall in popular in the recent years.

Speaking exclusively to The Mirror, she said: "Harry and Meghan also have much bigger things to worry about at this point in their lives. With their declining popularity rates, constant media scrutiny and ongoing legal battles, they have a lot on their plate."

She told the outlet: "It's likely that Harry is more focused on his family and building his new brand rather than spending a significant amount of time thinking about every event he is no longer part of."

Before concluding she also added that, "Harry now has his own life in America which appears to be keeping him busy."

