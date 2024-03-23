Kanye West gives brutal taunt to ex-company amid son basketball game

At the son's Saint basketball game, Kanye West was in a Nike sneaker which could be seen as a dig at his former collaborator Adidas as the relationship between them turned sour after the pair's split.



At the sporting event, the Power hitmaker was joined by his ex-Kim Kardashian as he was in his typical theme of all-black with the same colour gloves and sweatshirt.

But the important thing to note here is the choice of shoes by the Yeezy maker.

In the past, the fashion mogul had collaborated with Nike, and keeping his bad blood with Adidas after anti-Semitic outbursts, the sneaker selection might hint at a future collaboration.

Not to mention, Kanye recently lashed out at his former business partner for selling Yeezy Boost 350 as he opened up about his grievances toward the company in an online rant.

"Anybody who loves Ye would not buy these fake Yeezys," he continued. “I never made these color ways I’m not getting paid off of them and adidas is suing me."

Noting, “All the new non approved 350’s are cooorny and everybody know the 350 been corny.”