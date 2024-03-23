 
menu

Christina Perri suggests ‘must watch' fantasy series

By
Web Desk
|

Saturday, March 23, 2024

Photo: Christina Perri suggests ‘must watch fantasy series
Photo: Christina Perri suggests ‘must watch' fantasy series

Christina Perri seemingly loves watching vampire shows.

In a recent interview with People, the Jar of Hearts singer acknowledged rewatching Robert Pattison and Kristen Stewart’s infamous series, The Twilight Saga.

Speaking of the fantasy film series, Christina said, “Any time they're ever on TV, you know I'm not changing the channel.”

She also added, “Any hotel I go to, I'm passing through, and it's on? I'm like, 'It’s a must!'” she noted.

Quoting the time when she re-watched the full pentalogy, the singer stated, "I watched all of them during the pandemic," adding, "They are my people!”

It is pertinent to mention here that Christina herself has contributed to the movie series based on Stephanie Meyer's books as she penned the popular track A Thousand Years for one of the franchise's part, Breaking Dawn - Part 1.

Weighing on this contribution, Christina shared in 2012, “I had so much fun and everyone knows how much I love Twilight.”

“I was just one of the Twi-hards in that moment," she concluded at that time.

For those unversed, the term “Twi-hard” is a nickname for a fan of the Twilight series. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘perfect opportunity' to return to UK video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘perfect opportunity' to return to UK
MrBeast gives away prize money in exciting new challenge

MrBeast gives away prize money in exciting new challenge
Keira Knightley gets candid about 'learning to fight'

Keira Knightley gets candid about 'learning to fight'
Britney Spears hates to see Lindsay Lohan grow?

Britney Spears hates to see Lindsay Lohan grow?
Royal experts react to Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis video

Royal experts react to Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis
Prince William needs Prince Harry amid Kate Middleton cancer: Expert video

Prince William needs Prince Harry amid Kate Middleton cancer: Expert
Kate Middleton gets tributes from Gwyneth Paltrow, Catherine Zeta-Jones, more

Kate Middleton gets tributes from Gwyneth Paltrow, Catherine Zeta-Jones, more
Prince Harry, Meghan's royal feud could end ‘immediately' amid Kate's cancer

Prince Harry, Meghan's royal feud could end ‘immediately' amid Kate's cancer
Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis: Insider reveals how William found out video

Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis: Insider reveals how William found out
Kate Middleton cancer battle: Olivia Munn pays tribute amid own cancer treatment

Kate Middleton cancer battle: Olivia Munn pays tribute amid own cancer treatment
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry offer olive branch to Kate Middleton, William video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry offer olive branch to Kate Middleton, William
Kanye West gives brutal taunt to ex-company amid recent event

Kanye West gives brutal taunt to ex-company amid recent event