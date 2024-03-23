Photo: Christina Perri suggests ‘must watch' fantasy series

Christina Perri seemingly loves watching vampire shows.

In a recent interview with People, the Jar of Hearts singer acknowledged rewatching Robert Pattison and Kristen Stewart’s infamous series, The Twilight Saga.

Speaking of the fantasy film series, Christina said, “Any time they're ever on TV, you know I'm not changing the channel.”

She also added, “Any hotel I go to, I'm passing through, and it's on? I'm like, 'It’s a must!'” she noted.

Quoting the time when she re-watched the full pentalogy, the singer stated, "I watched all of them during the pandemic," adding, "They are my people!”

It is pertinent to mention here that Christina herself has contributed to the movie series based on Stephanie Meyer's books as she penned the popular track A Thousand Years for one of the franchise's part, Breaking Dawn - Part 1.

Weighing on this contribution, Christina shared in 2012, “I had so much fun and everyone knows how much I love Twilight.”

“I was just one of the Twi-hards in that moment," she concluded at that time.

For those unversed, the term “Twi-hard” is a nickname for a fan of the Twilight series.