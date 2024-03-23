 
Ozzy Osbourne receives support from Billy Morrison amid health struggles

Web Desk
Saturday, March 23, 2024

Photo: Ozzy Osbourne receives support from Billy Morrison amid health struggles

Billy Morrison spoke highly of his collaborator, Ozzy Osbourne

On Friday, Billy Morrison sat down for a chat with Loudwire Nights, where he promoted his latest track with Ozzy, Crack Cocaine.

In this chat, the musician said of the legendary metal singer, “The interesting thing about Ozzy and all the health stuff, "adding, "he was still in the health stuff when he sang that.”

Billy even professed that Crack Cocaine “is truly from the heart, and the fact that Ozzy's track was already done, I think that just shows that it was meant to be on this record."

Explaining Ozzy’s health struggles, he claimed, "Just because he's going through what he's going through doesn't mean the guy can't sing. The guy has an incredible voice. He turns it on when that green light goes on and it's time to record."

He gushed, “Ozzy is an icon and he can still sing like everyone wants him to sing,” before noting, “It's a physical thing that he's recovering from, but it doesn't mean his voice is gone.”

Speaking of his new record, Billy also observed, “What you hear on 'Crack Cocaine' is literally 20 minutes in the vocal booth," and moved on to the next topic. 

