Sydney Sweeney reveals her version of 'Immaculate' climax

Sydney Sweeney had a specific climax in mind for Immaculate.

As the producer and the titular actor of the new horror movie, the 26-year-old actress recently told Entertainment Weekly that she had one major request while shooting the film.

"My big thing was, by the end of the movie, I just wanted to be drenched in blood," she said and mentioned Ready or Not and Carrie as examples behind her inspiration.

Sydney continued, "I love those moments where, at the end of the film, you have the female badass that just went through the wringer and takes it all at the end."

She and director Michael Mohan, who previously worked together on the 2021 film The Voyeurs and 2018 TV series Everything Sucks!, had made up their minds to find a "great balance between moments of levity and moments that they really wanted to go for."

"I am a big fan of all types of horror genres, and I really wanted something that had a bit of a mixture of everything. I love jump scares, so I pushed for a lot of jump scares in the movie,” the Euphoria actor explained.

Sydney continued, “Mike likes a lot of psychological thrillers, so a lot of the longer, more thrilling psychological shots were from him. So it was just a mixture of all of our favorite loves from horror films, and then creatively what's fun and interesting and exciting and pushes the boundaries to do."