'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' enjoys successful box office debut

Monday, March 25, 2024

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire dominated the box office of North American theatres in its release on March 22, 2024.

According the Variety, the newly released movie managed to cross the higher end of expectations with respect to success the movie garnered.

The latest installment of Sony’s supernatural comedy generated a revenue of $45.2 million in its debut in 4,345 theatres across Northern America.

Reportedly, Frozen Empire was expected to top out with $42 million earlier this week, however the estimates were revised up after a Sunday that exceeded everyone’s expectations.

The film made a whopping $16.4 million from 25 markets for a global start of $61 million with respect to the international box office.

However, those domestic ticket sales are just marginally ahead of its 2021 predecessor, Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

The prequel managed to kick off its release with a solid success of $44 million keeping in mind that the box office was recovering from the pandemic at that time.

It is a clear indication that the 30-year-old franchise has not broadened its constituency beyond the originality of core fans of the business of busting ghosts.

