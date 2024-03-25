 
Harry, Meghan ‘begrudgingly unable' to call Kate the Princess of Wales: Expert

By
Web Desk
|

Monday, March 25, 2024

File Footage 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle landed in hot waters after referring to Kate, the Princess of Wales, as “Kate” in their statement following her cancer diagnosis.

In a joint statement released after Kate Middleton revealed she has been diagnosed of cancer in an emotional video, the Sussexes said, “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family.”

“And hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” the California-based Royal couple added.

Dragging the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over their “so American” response on Kate’s diagnosis, Talk TV presenter David Bull and Royal reporter Caroline Feraday discussed the matter.

During a recent segment, Bull said of Harry and Meghan’s statement, “It was just SO American, what did they call it, health and healing?”

“Yes, health and healing,” Feraday agreed, adding, “I imagine it means, get well soon, it’s a Hallmark card.”

“It is, it totally is, and it’s so American, and I don’t think we would ever say that over in this country,” Bull continued.

Feraday went on to reveal she was bothered by Harry and Meghan referring to the Princess of Wales casually as “Kate” in the statement.

“I personally, always read something into the fact that they seem to be unable to use her royal title or call her the Princess of Wales, they always insist on using Kate,” she said.

“I think, one of them is begrudgingly unable to call her the Princess of Wales,” she added.

